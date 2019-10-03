Taubman Centers (TCO) Lost It’s Sandler O’Neill “Buy” Rating; Last Week Moelis & Company (MC) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis \u0026 Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis \u0026 Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 41.23% above currents $30.8 stock price. Moelis \u0026 Co had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, April 8. The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. See Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $39.0000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $50 Maintain

In a a report sent to clients and investors on 3 October, expert analysts at Sandler O’Neill’s equity research division downgraded Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)‘s stock rating from a”Buy” to “Hold”.

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 11.88% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $54.49 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Taubman Centers, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.72 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 264,195 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 29,747 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,642 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Llc reported 21 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,347 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 3,074 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia accumulated 4,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Management Ltd Llc owns 10,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) or 18,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg, Japan-based fund reported 70,489 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Intl Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.02% or 119,461 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 7,850 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg holds 13,679 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Taubman Centers has $64 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 28.05% above currents $38.01 stock price. Taubman Centers had 5 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Citigroup.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $195,550 activity. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $195,550 worth of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) on Monday, August 5.

The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 921,520 shares traded or 73.58% up from the average. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Taubman Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCO); 31/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS URGES TAUBMAN BOARD TO CALL THE VOTE; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers Sees FY18 EPS 99c-EPS $1.23; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Taubman Board Actions Have Fundamentally Inhibited Shareholder Value Creation; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $1.04; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.56 TO $3.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – URGE TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHARE STRUCTURE; 08/05/2018 – IGNORE: LITT’S TAUBMAN CENTERS PROPOSALS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – TAUBMAN FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. PROPOSALS; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS REAFFIRMS YR AFFO/SHR FORECAST

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. As of June 30, 2005, the firm owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership . It has a 51.3 P/E ratio. The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.