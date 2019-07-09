Taubman Centers (TCO) Holder Aew Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $1.14 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Telos Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 709,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.52 million, down from 731,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 233,921 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 5.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Sees Underperformance as Driven by Apparent Conflicts of Interest Between Taubman Family and Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHARE STRUCTURE AT TAUBMAN; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – URGE TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHARE STRUCTURE; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent Action Needed to Change Status Quo at Taubman; 17/05/2018 – ISS SUPPORTS LITT FOR TAUBMAN CENTERS’ BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Strong First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q FFO/SHR 88C; 01/05/2018 – Top-tier mall owners like Simon and Taubman are seeing strong rents despite a wave of stores closures. There’s still a steady demand from tenants to be in their properties, they said

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 1,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.09M shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Next Big Thing – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon Says Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Starvation Wages’ Comment ‘Just Wrong’ – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Announces Star-Studded Deals for Prime Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,161 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TCO’s profit will be $51.38 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

