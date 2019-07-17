Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Comparison side by side

Both Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taubman Centers Inc. 49 3.97 N/A 0.89 56.62 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.47 N/A 0.14 22.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Taubman Centers Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Taubman Centers Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Taubman Centers Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taubman Centers Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taubman Centers Inc. 0.00% -78.1% 1.2% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.79 beta indicates that Taubman Centers Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Taubman Centers Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taubman Centers Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Taubman Centers Inc. has a 27.80% upside potential and an average price target of $53.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taubman Centers Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.7% respectively. 0.3% are Taubman Centers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taubman Centers Inc. 0.86% -4.65% 3.11% -8.4% -5.35% 10.77% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. -2.24% -4.67% -11.56% -19.69% -20.73% -2.55%

For the past year Taubman Centers Inc. had bullish trend while Cedar Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Taubman Centers Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. As of June 30, 2005, the company owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the operating partnership). The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein. As of August 23, 2007, it owned and/or managed 23 urban and suburban shopping centers in 11 states the United States. These centers are located in metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. The operating partnership also owns certain regional retail shopping center development projects, as well as approximately 99% of The Taubman Company LLC, which manages the shopping centers and provides other services to the operating partnership and to the company. Taubman Centers qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, the company would not be subjected to federal income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Taubman Centers was founded in 1950 by A. Alfred Taubman and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.