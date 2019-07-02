Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Shares Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Boosted Its Stake in Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) by $29.86 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 3254.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 52,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $526.92. About 487,530 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 595,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,400 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 679,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 1.05 million shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 12/03/2018 – Tata to Sell $1.25 Billion of Tata Consultancy Stake to Pay Debt; 29/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS JOINT VENTURE WITH TATA STEEL TISC.NS WOULD NO LONGER MAKE SENSE IN SUCH A SCENARIO; 27/03/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS SAYS TO CONSIDER ISSUANCE OF UNSECURED NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 07/03/2018 – TATA STEEL TISC.NS EUROPE CCO SAYS DUE DILIGENCE FOR PLANNED STEEL JOINT VENTURE WITH THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE PROGRESSING WELL; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR THIS FY AT 80B RUPEES: CHATTERJEE; 23/03/2018 – THYSSEN, TATA DEAL IS SAID TO BE SIGNED IN MAY: MANAGER MAGAZIN; 06/03/2018 – INDIA CAPITAL MKT REGULATOR SEBI ASKS TATA MOTORS TAMO.NS TO CONDUCT INQUIRY INTO LEAKAGE OF UNPUBLISHED FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO RESULTS; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS CFO SEES JLR EBIT IN 4%-7% RANGE BETWEEN FY19-21; 21/03/2018 – India SENSEX Falls 100% to 0.04; Tata Motors Leads Decline; 25/04/2018 – Tata Housing `Serein’ set to Reinvent Modern Living for the Upwardly Mobile Denizens of Thane

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $35.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $1.09 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, March 8. 28,152 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S. 7,500 shares valued at $3.94M were sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 948,809 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $28.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA) by 695,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesarstone Ltd Ord Shs (NASDAQ:CSTE).