Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Upped Holding by $5.36 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $506,331

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 487,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The hedge fund held 5.41 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.21 million, up from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 2.06 million shares traded or 23.97% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS 4Q REV. 912.8B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – NCLAT TO HEAR NEERAJ SINGAL PLEA AGAINST TATA’S BHUSHAN BUY; 06/05/2018 – TATA CHEMICALS SAYS BOARD MEETING FOR 4Q RESULTS POSTPONED; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL – 50:50 JV DISCUSSION WITH THYSSENKRUPP IS PROGRESSING WELL; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL TO CONSIDER 4Q EARNINGS ON MAY 16; 19/04/2018 – INDIA’S TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 69.04 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 66.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TATA DUE DILIGENCE NEARLY COMPLETE: WIWO; 30/05/2018 – TATA TELESERVICES 4Q REVENUE 3.82B RUPEES VERSUS 5.97B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on Tata Consultancy; 27/05/2018 – DNA India: Tata Motors, Jusda, Arshiya eye base at JN Port

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,158 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, down from 123,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 13.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Inv Management Limited Com stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.38% or 81,913 shares. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 657,288 shares or 6.56% of the stock. Marshall And Sullivan Wa has 17,071 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has invested 5.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone invested in 37,589 shares or 0.47% of the stock. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 62,666 shares. Mai Mngmt owns 332,302 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 76,892 shares. Moreover, Logan Mngmt has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 258,162 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel stated it has 308,206 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp has 6.99 million shares. Zuckerman Invest Group holds 2.36% or 79,680 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr Incorporated invested in 4.61% or 82,510 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Lc holds 1.12 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 100,900 shares to 202,653 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 156,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,160 shares, and cut its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX).