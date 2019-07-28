Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Stake; Beech Hill Advisors Holds Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31M shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 595,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,400 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 679,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 1.52 million shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 08/05/2018 – Tata Steel looks to offload smaller European operations; 19/04/2018 – INDIA’S TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 69.04 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 66.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND 1:1 BONUS SHARE ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – TATA GROUP UNLIKELY TO CONSIDER BID FOR AIR INDIA AS TERMS TOO ONEROUS; 24/05/2018 – BTVI: Equity indices gain on value buying; Tata Motors scrips slump; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS – QTRLY CONSOL EXCEPTIONAL ITEM ON PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF CAPITAL WORK-IN-PROGRESS, INTANGIBLES UNDER DEVELOPMENT WAS INR 16.41 BLN; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Coffee for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – TATA SONS SAYS RAJAN TO LEAVE FOR `PERSONAL REASONS’; 25/04/2018 – Tata Housing `Serein’ set to Reinvent Modern Living for the Upwardly Mobile Denizens of Thane; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL 4Q OTHER INCOME 2.75B RUPEES

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 33,685 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,025 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Savings Bank reported 1.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 68,719 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Stanley holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,028 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation holds 0.07% or 5,581 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.32% or 252,981 shares. Moreover, Essex Fincl has 0.47% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 32,497 shares. Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 128,821 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 11,198 shares. Opus Invest owns 0.53% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 55,700 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability holds 18,528 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 5,114 shares stake. Arrow Financial owns 32,544 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc owns 19,082 shares.

