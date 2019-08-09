Tata Mtrs LTD (Call) (TTM) Shareholder Royal Bank Of Canada Has Decreased Its Stake; Westpac Banking Decreased Its Vmware (VMW) Position by $487.38 Million

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 37,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 billion, down from 40,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $158.67. About 964,014 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (Call) (TTM) by 98.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 69,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14,000, down from 70,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 1.88M shares traded or 25.51% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 07/05/2018 – TATA COFFEE FY DIV/SHR 1.50 RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS DEMANDS INVESTIGATION INTO TATA STEEL TISC.NS DEAL WITH DUTCH UNIT; 05/04/2018 – TATA MOTORS-DRB-HICOM LAUNCHES 3 NEW COMM VEHICLES IN MALAYSIA; 02/05/2018 – TATA POWER 4Q REV. 79B RUPEES, EST. 79.38B; 07/05/2018 – Earnings shortfall deals blow to Tata Steel; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS SAYS TO CONSIDER ISSUANCE OF UNSECURED NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – WAYMO, TATA’S JAGUAR TO DEVELOP AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES; 27/03/2018 – TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA) LTD TTML.NS – AS OF MARCH 27, CO HAS NOT MADE AN OFFER TO SELL ITS STAKE IN ATC TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE PVT LTD; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dell Technologies: Disappointing Quarter Doesn’t Impact SOTP Case – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Version of VMware HCX Simplifies Application Migration & Mobility – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Followers Could Find Its Shares Become Cheaper in the Weeks Ahead – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 58,724 shares to 338,380 shares, valued at $19.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 8,070 are held by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company reported 835,444 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 1,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Ltd Oh invested 1.69% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 290 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 7,879 shares. Smithfield accumulated 0.05% or 2,554 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability reported 2,438 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 56,812 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bp Plc reported 8,500 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp holds 0.06% or 207,770 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 26,179 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,155 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited stated it has 1,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.41M for 34.49 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Is Our Price Estimate For Tata Motors $14? – Forbes” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 15,429 shares to 74,567 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 353,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc.