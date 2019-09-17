Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Reaches $8.69 After 9.00% Down Move; GALAPAGOS NV ORDINARY SHARES (GLPGF) Shorts Increased By 0.85%

The stock of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 1.07M shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 06/03/2018 – INDIA CAPITAL MKT REGULATOR SEBI ASKS TATA MOTORS TAMO.NS TO CONDUCT INQUIRY INTO LEAKAGE OF UNPUBLISHED FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS SAYS ADDITIONALLY, 1 BLN RUPEES PAID BY BNPL TO FINANCIAL CREDITORS OF BHUSHAN STEEL; 11/05/2018 – TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES APPROVES ISSUE OF DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – WAYMO, TATA’S JAGUAR TO DEVELOP AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES; 23/03/2018 – TATA POWER COMPANY SAYS CO SIGNED DEAL WITH PANATONE FOR 6.13 BLN RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – TATA METALIKS -ENGAGED IN DISCUSSION WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF CONTRACTORS’ WORKERS FOR RESUMPTION OF WORK; 07/03/2018 – TATA MOTORS SAYS FULLY COMMITTED TO ENSURING CONFIDENTIALITY; 07/05/2018 – TATA METALIKS -NO PRODUCTION AT KHARAGPUR PLANT SINCE MAY 6 DUE TO DISRUPTION OF WORK BY CONTRACTORS’ WORKERS, SERVICE PROVIDERS; 24/04/2018 – MPS TO BUY TATA INDUSTRIES’S STAKE IN TATA INTERACTIVE SYSTEMS; 28/04/2018 – Business Std.in: TCS soaring m-cap: Tata Sons to benefit as IT firm enters $100-bn clubThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $5.38 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $7.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TTM worth $483.93M less.

GALAPAGOS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLPGF) had an increase of 0.85% in short interest. GLPGF’s SI was 1.12M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.85% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11191 days are for GALAPAGOS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLPGF)’s short sellers to cover GLPGF’s short positions. It closed at $169 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $9.28 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations divisions. It has a 4.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

