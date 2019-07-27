TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.56 N/A -0.50 0.00 General Dynamics Corporation 172 1.43 N/A 11.14 15.06

Table 1 demonstrates TAT Technologies Ltd. and General Dynamics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TAT Technologies Ltd. and General Dynamics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -5.1% -4.1% General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 27% 7%

Risk and Volatility

TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, General Dynamics Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TAT Technologies Ltd. Its rival General Dynamics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than General Dynamics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TAT Technologies Ltd. and General Dynamics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TAT Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 General Dynamics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Competitively the consensus price target of General Dynamics Corporation is $193, which is potential 1.72% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TAT Technologies Ltd. and General Dynamics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 87.4% respectively. 53.7% are TAT Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are General Dynamics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TAT Technologies Ltd. -5.03% -5.03% -8.74% -10.61% -40.29% -1.17% General Dynamics Corporation -0.34% -2.49% -3.32% -9.09% -17.41% 6.69%

For the past year TAT Technologies Ltd. has -1.17% weaker performance while General Dynamics Corporation has 6.69% stronger performance.

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation beats TAT Technologies Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.