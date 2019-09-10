TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

We are comparing TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.49 N/A -0.41 0.00 Embraer S.A. 19 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates TAT Technologies Ltd. and Embraer S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TAT Technologies Ltd. and Embraer S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -4.2% -3.4% Embraer S.A. 0.00% -5.2% -1.8%

Risk & Volatility

TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Embraer S.A.’s beta is -0.13 which is 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TAT Technologies Ltd. are 4.4 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Embraer S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. TAT Technologies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Embraer S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TAT Technologies Ltd. and Embraer S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TAT Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Embraer S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Embraer S.A. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 30.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.9% of Embraer S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Embraer S.A. has 12.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TAT Technologies Ltd. -3.52% -7.27% -16.82% -20.88% -31.8% -10.73% Embraer S.A. -2.27% -0.1% 2.28% -3.58% -1.41% -8.72%

For the past year Embraer S.A. has weaker performance than TAT Technologies Ltd.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.