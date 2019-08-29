TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) Reaches $4.92 52-Week Low; Chesapeake Utilities Has 1.09 Sentiment

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 74 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 68 cut down and sold positions in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 10.26 million shares, up from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chesapeake Utilities Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 50 Increased: 48 New Position: 26.

The stock of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.58 target or 7.00% below today's $4.92 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $44.14M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $4.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.09M less. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 645 shares traded. TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) has declined 31.80% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.80% the S&P500.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.14 million. It designs, develops, and makes a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as makes heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for 40,839 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc owns 70,313 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 23,526 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 20,583 shares.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 25.59 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.