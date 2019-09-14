TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Comparison side by side

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.48 N/A -0.41 0.00 Raytheon Company 181 1.97 N/A 10.67 17.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TAT Technologies Ltd. and Raytheon Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has TAT Technologies Ltd. and Raytheon Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -4.2% -3.4% Raytheon Company 0.00% 26.3% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

TAT Technologies Ltd.’s 0.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Raytheon Company’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TAT Technologies Ltd. Its rival Raytheon Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Raytheon Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TAT Technologies Ltd. and Raytheon Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TAT Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Raytheon Company 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Raytheon Company is $204, which is potential 2.66% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of Raytheon Company are owned by institutional investors. TAT Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 53.7%. Competitively, Raytheon Company has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TAT Technologies Ltd. -3.52% -7.27% -16.82% -20.88% -31.8% -10.73% Raytheon Company -1.03% 6.58% 3.37% 6.32% -5.76% 18.87%

For the past year TAT Technologies Ltd. has -10.73% weaker performance while Raytheon Company has 18.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Raytheon Company beats TAT Technologies Ltd.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.