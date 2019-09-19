TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Comparison side by side

Since TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) are part of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.48 N/A -0.41 0.00 General Dynamics Corporation 177 1.42 N/A 11.29 16.47

Table 1 highlights TAT Technologies Ltd. and General Dynamics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -4.2% -3.4% General Dynamics Corporation 0.00% 26.7% 7%

Risk & Volatility

TAT Technologies Ltd. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. General Dynamics Corporation’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TAT Technologies Ltd. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival General Dynamics Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. TAT Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than General Dynamics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TAT Technologies Ltd. and General Dynamics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TAT Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 General Dynamics Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of General Dynamics Corporation is $191.75, which is potential 1.92% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd. shares and 87.2% of General Dynamics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 53.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are General Dynamics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TAT Technologies Ltd. -3.52% -7.27% -16.82% -20.88% -31.8% -10.73% General Dynamics Corporation -0.91% 1.86% 5.41% 8.79% -5.26% 18.27%

For the past year TAT Technologies Ltd. has -10.73% weaker performance while General Dynamics Corporation has 18.27% stronger performance.

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation beats TAT Technologies Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.