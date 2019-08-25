TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.50 N/A -0.41 0.00 American Outdoor Brands Corporation 10 0.64 N/A 0.33 29.12

Table 1 highlights TAT Technologies Ltd. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TAT Technologies Ltd. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -4.2% -3.4% American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that TAT Technologies Ltd. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s 0.11 beta is the reason why it is 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TAT Technologies Ltd. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival American Outdoor Brands Corporation is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. TAT Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered TAT Technologies Ltd. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TAT Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively American Outdoor Brands Corporation has an average target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 81.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TAT Technologies Ltd. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 72.8% respectively. About 53.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TAT Technologies Ltd. -3.52% -7.27% -16.82% -20.88% -31.8% -10.73% American Outdoor Brands Corporation 1.8% 7.11% -1.93% -19.67% 2.55% -25.04%

For the past year TAT Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than American Outdoor Brands Corporation

Summary

American Outdoor Brands Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors TAT Technologies Ltd.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.