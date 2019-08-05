Taseko Mines Limited (TKO) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Shorts at Civeo (canada)hares (CVEO) Lowered By 7.87%

Analysts expect Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Taseko Mines Limited’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.57. About 494,851 shares traded or 198.71% up from the average. Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Civeo Corporation (canada)hares (NYSE:CVEO) had a decrease of 7.87% in short interest. CVEO’s SI was 1.81M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.87% from 1.97 million shares previously. With 275,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Civeo Corporation (canada)hares (NYSE:CVEO)’s short sellers to cover CVEO’s short positions. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 131,821 shares traded. Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has declined 58.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CVEO News: 27/04/2018 – Civeo 1Q Loss $55.3M; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2Q EBIT $28M-EBIT $30M; 09/04/2018 – LANCE TORGERSON SAYS AGREED CIVEO TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD AT CLOSING OF NORALTA ACQUISITION TO EIGHT, APPOINT LANCE TORGERSON AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR; 27/04/2018 – CIVEO – FOR 2018, CO EXPECTS EBITDA OF $93 MLN TO $100 MLN, INCLUSIVE OF OPERATIONS ACQUIRED IN NORALTA AND LOUISIANA ACQUISITIONS; 02/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP – EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY’S MATURITY DATE OF OBLIGATIONS THEREUNDER TO NOV 30, 2020; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd. and Announces Amendment and Restatement of Credit Facility; 15/03/2018 – CIVEO CORP CVEO.N -AGREEMENT AMENDS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PLACE AN ADDITIONAL C$30 MLN OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION INTO AN ESCROW ACCOUNT; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Civeo 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/04/2018 – LANCE TORGERSON REPORTS 24.8 PCT STAKE IN CIVEO CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $272.95 million. The firm develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services.

