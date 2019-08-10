Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taseko Mines Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Taseko Mines Limited and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Taseko Mines Limited and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taseko Mines Limited
|0.00%
|-7.2%
|-2.6%
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited shares and 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares. About 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taseko Mines Limited
|-4.28%
|-12.64%
|-33.17%
|-16.56%
|-48.54%
|-2.09%
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|-1.44%
|0.45%
|10.63%
|12.66%
|46.48%
|18.3%
For the past year Taseko Mines Limited had bearish trend while Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust had bullish trend.
Summary
Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats on 5 of the 6 factors Taseko Mines Limited.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
