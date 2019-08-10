Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Taseko Mines Limited and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Taseko Mines Limited and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited shares and 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares. About 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited had bearish trend while Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust beats on 5 of the 6 factors Taseko Mines Limited.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.