Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Both Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.43 N/A 0.54 7.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Taseko Mines Limited and Smart Sand Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6% Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6%

Liquidity

Taseko Mines Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Smart Sand Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Smart Sand Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Taseko Mines Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Taseko Mines Limited and Smart Sand Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Smart Sand Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 92.31% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taseko Mines Limited and Smart Sand Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 64.7%. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 2% are Smart Sand Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -8.48% -16.65% -2.04% -15.81% -53.86% 18.03% Smart Sand Inc. -3.43% -2.23% 38.25% 21.23% -39.94% 77.48%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited was less bullish than Smart Sand Inc.

Summary

Smart Sand Inc. beats Taseko Mines Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.