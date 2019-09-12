Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Sierra Metals Inc. 1 1.01 N/A 0.05 29.41

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Taseko Mines Limited and Sierra Metals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6% Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taseko Mines Limited and Sierra Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 0% respectively. 2.3% are Taseko Mines Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09% Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Metals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sierra Metals Inc. beats Taseko Mines Limited.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.