Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taseko Mines Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|1
|1.01
|N/A
|0.05
|29.41
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Taseko Mines Limited and Sierra Metals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taseko Mines Limited
|0.00%
|-7.2%
|-2.6%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Taseko Mines Limited and Sierra Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 0% respectively. 2.3% are Taseko Mines Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taseko Mines Limited
|-4.28%
|-12.64%
|-33.17%
|-16.56%
|-48.54%
|-2.09%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|-1.9%
|7.15%
|7.14%
|-17.58%
|-42.97%
|-14.77%
For the past year Taseko Mines Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Metals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Sierra Metals Inc. beats Taseko Mines Limited.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
