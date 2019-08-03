Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Taseko Mines Limited and General Moly Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6% General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Taseko Mines Limited has a beta of 2.85 and its 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, General Moly Inc.’s 101.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Taseko Mines Limited are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor General Moly Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Taseko Mines Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than General Moly Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 4.6% of General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Taseko Mines Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, General Moly Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09% General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited has stronger performance than General Moly Inc.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.