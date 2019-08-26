Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Taseko Mines Limited has 2.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Taseko Mines Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.20% -2.60% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Taseko Mines Limited and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Taseko Mines Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 109.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taseko Mines Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited has -2.09% weaker performance while Taseko Mines Limited’s rivals have 25.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taseko Mines Limited are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, Taseko Mines Limited’s competitors have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taseko Mines Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taseko Mines Limited.

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines Limited is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.85. Competitively, Taseko Mines Limited’s rivals’ beta is 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Taseko Mines Limited’s rivals beat Taseko Mines Limited.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.