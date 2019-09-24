Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.10 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Taseko Mines Limited and Ferroglobe PLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6% Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Taseko Mines Limited has a 2.85 beta, while its volatility is 185.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ferroglobe PLC has a 2.72 beta and it is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taseko Mines Limited are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, Ferroglobe PLC has 1.7 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ferroglobe PLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taseko Mines Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited shares and 39.8% of Ferroglobe PLC shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09% Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Ferroglobe PLC.

Summary

Ferroglobe PLC beats Taseko Mines Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.