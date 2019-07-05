Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) Contrasting side by side

Both Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Taseko Mines Limited and Entree Resources Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Taseko Mines Limited and Entree Resources Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6% Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 17.1% -63.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.75 shows that Taseko Mines Limited is 175.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Entree Resources Ltd. has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Taseko Mines Limited are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Entree Resources Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 20.6 and its Quick Ratio is 20.6. Entree Resources Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Taseko Mines Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taseko Mines Limited and Entree Resources Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 25.6%. Taseko Mines Limited’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -8.48% -16.65% -2.04% -15.81% -53.86% 18.03% Entree Resources Ltd. -1.48% -7.17% -21.73% -15.38% -8.79% -16.82%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited has 18.03% stronger performance while Entree Resources Ltd. has -16.82% weaker performance.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.