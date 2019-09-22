Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Taseko Mines Limited and China Natural Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Taseko Mines Limited and China Natural Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6% China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Taseko Mines Limited’s current beta is 2.85 and it happens to be 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, China Natural Resources Inc. has a 2.15 beta which is 115.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taseko Mines Limited and China Natural Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09% China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited has stronger performance than China Natural Resources Inc.

Summary

China Natural Resources Inc. beats Taseko Mines Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.