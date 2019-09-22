Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taseko Mines Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Taseko Mines Limited and China Natural Resources Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Taseko Mines Limited and China Natural Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taseko Mines Limited
|0.00%
|-7.2%
|-2.6%
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Taseko Mines Limited’s current beta is 2.85 and it happens to be 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, China Natural Resources Inc. has a 2.15 beta which is 115.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Taseko Mines Limited and China Natural Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taseko Mines Limited
|-4.28%
|-12.64%
|-33.17%
|-16.56%
|-48.54%
|-2.09%
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|-1.33%
|-10.31%
|-15.36%
|-13.45%
|-33.33%
|-12.45%
For the past year Taseko Mines Limited has stronger performance than China Natural Resources Inc.
Summary
China Natural Resources Inc. beats Taseko Mines Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
