Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) Analysts See $-0.08 EPS; Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Analysts expect Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $4.12 EPS change or 98.10% from last quarter’s $-4.2 EPS. After having $-0.60 EPS previously, Taronis Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -86.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.442. About 5.08 million shares traded. Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) has declined 91.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.10% the S&P500.

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 120 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 80 sold and decreased their equity positions in Matador Resources Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 108.09 million shares, up from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Matador Resources Co in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 62 Increased: 82 New Position: 38.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company for 4.16 million shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 1.06 million shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Encompass Capital Advisors Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Pier Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 397,044 shares.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 11.15 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Taronis Technologies, Inc., an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.10 million. The firm offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2.

