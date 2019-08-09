Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) Reaches $86.00 After 5.00% Up Move; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering MetLife, Inc. (MET)

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) latest ratings:

The stock of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.50% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 56,507 shares traded. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has declined 17.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TARO News: 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Former Japanese Finance Ministry official Nobuhisa Sagawa said there were no instructions from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his wife, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, or the ministry’s top officials regarding doctoring documents related to a heavily discounted sale of state-owned land; 16/03/2018 – State Dept: Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono; 17/05/2018 – TARO 4Q EPS CONT OPS $2.17; 23/04/2018 – OES: Acting Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 26/03/2018 – Sagawa’s testimony was expected to “bring the truth to light” but the former tax chief dodged questions on doctoring; 20/03/2018 – TOKYO(Kyodo) — Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov began talks in Tokyo on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a bilateral leaders’ summit in May, which for Japan will focus on a long-standing territorial row over the sovereignty of a Russian-held chain of islands; 28/03/2018 – JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN PARLIAMENT; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 077009 Company: TARO; 16/03/2018 – OES: Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Japanese Foreign Minister Taro KonoThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.31 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $90.30 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TARO worth $165.70 million more.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 4.42M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 475,709 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Incorporated. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.16M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.13% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 41,703 shares. Glenmede Communications Na has 0.19% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.01M shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has 240,084 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. The New York-based Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.2% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 505,201 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 21,212 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invs Co accumulated 682,272 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 66,772 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.07% stake. National Bank Of The West reported 96,657 shares.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $44.23 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Of Metlife’s Top Line Comes From Its U.S. Segment: 30%, 50% or 70%? – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.