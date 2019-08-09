Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) and DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) Comparison side by side

Since Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) and DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) are part of the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 97 4.93 N/A 7.23 11.18 DURECT Corporation 1 11.49 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and DURECT Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and DURECT Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.2% DURECT Corporation 0.00% -108.9% -44.7%

Risk & Volatility

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. DURECT Corporation has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, DURECT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DURECT Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and DURECT Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 DURECT Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of DURECT Corporation is $3, which is potential 114.29% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and DURECT Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 38.2%. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 36.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.97% of DURECT Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. -2.97% -6.7% -24.7% -13.64% -17.8% -4.57% DURECT Corporation 4% 71.14% 88.2% 70.83% -32.9% 115.28%

For the past year Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has -4.57% weaker performance while DURECT Corporation has 115.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. beats DURECT Corporation.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company sells and distributes its products principally to drug industry wholesalers, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, healthcare institutions, and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The companyÂ’s advanced oral, injectable, and transdermal delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery; and REMOXY ER, an investigational extended release pain relief drug. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Impax Laboratories, Inc.; Zogenix, Inc.; and Pain Therapeutics, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.