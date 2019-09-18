Target (TGT) Valuation Rose While Eqis Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.76 Million; As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Wade G W & Upped Stake by $553,410

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 16,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,558 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 294,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 13.12M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 358.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 20,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 26,148 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 5,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 799,175 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,855 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 8,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,299 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,470 shares to 20,139 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,837 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).