Target (TGT) to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019; Vaccinex (VCNX) Shorts Increased By 175%

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) had an increase of 175% in short interest. VCNX’s SI was 5,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 175% from 2,000 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s short sellers to cover VCNX’s short positions. The SI to Vaccinex Inc’s float is 0.22%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 7,591 shares traded. Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is expected to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:TGT) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.66 dividend. Target Corp’s current price of $87.23 translates into 0.76% yield. Target Corp’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jun 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 3.14M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company has market cap of $55.90 million. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $44.69 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.