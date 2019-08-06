Target (TGT) to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019; Shorts at Immutep Limited – American Depositary Shares (IMMP) Lowered By 15.83%

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is expected to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:TGT) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.66 dividend. Target Corp’s current price of $80.79 translates into 0.82% yield. Target Corp’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jun 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 7.14M shares traded or 42.10% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors

Immutep Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMMP) had a decrease of 15.83% in short interest. IMMP’s SI was 86,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.83% from 103,000 shares previously. With 34,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Immutep Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s short sellers to cover IMMP’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 70,582 shares traded or 165.57% up from the average. Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) has declined 38.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Target Use Its Famous Partners to Create Its Own Version of Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Target Stock Could See a Bounce Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TGT in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Credit Suisse maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 29. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $67 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $41.95 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 14.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.