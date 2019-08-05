Target (TGT) to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019; SALESFORCE.COM (CRM) Sellers Increased By 29.82% Their Shorts

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is expected to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:TGT) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.66 dividend. Target Corp’s current price of $81.52 translates into 0.81% yield. Target Corp’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jun 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.13M shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD

SALESFORCE.COM Inc (NYSE:CRM) had an increase of 29.82% in short interest. CRM’s SI was 21.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.82% from 16.29M shares previously. With 5.78 million avg volume, 4 days are for SALESFORCE.COM Inc (NYSE:CRM)’s short sellers to cover CRM’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14 million shares traded or 94.14% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $41.77 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 14.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the shares of TGT in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Market Perform”. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,120 were accumulated by Marvin & Palmer Incorporated. Cullinan invested in 0.68% or 57,340 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 287 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,495 shares. 1832 Asset L P holds 531,110 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.04 million shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 525,843 shares. Bluestein R H & Co has invested 1.91% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 141,089 shares. Kbc Nv reported 365,160 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.39% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). One Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Credit Agricole S A holds 51,822 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 17,725 shares.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $113.48 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 99.45 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $7.56 million activity. $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. 846 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.62M was sold by Benioff Marc. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $17,779. BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock or 5,325 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. UBS has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 27. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of CRM in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.