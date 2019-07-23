Target (TGT) to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019; LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is expected to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:TGT) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.66 dividend. Target Corp’s current price of $87.22 translates into 0.76% yield. Target Corp’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jun 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.22. About 2.63 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL

The stock increased 1.12% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $414.81. About 197,652 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 89.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $44.69 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.