Target (TGT) to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019; Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Exelon (EXC) Stake By $9.51 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 2.34 million shares with $117.23 million value, down from 2.53M last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.71 billion valuation. It closed at $46.05 lastly. It is down 20.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is expected to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:TGT) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.66 dividend. Target Corp’s current price of $86.88 translates into 0.76% yield. Target Corp’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jun 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 2.62 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 11.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $611.70 million for 18.27 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. 17,500 Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) shares with value of $837,900 were sold by Aliabadi Paymon.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mig Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,776 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 58 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability reported 9,329 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mariner Limited Liability invested in 188,909 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 424 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 0.02% or 423,006 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 5,009 shares. Argent Com stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.55% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 375,124 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.15% or 36,631 shares. 24,239 are held by Pinnacle Associate. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% or 69,186 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon has $5500 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.38’s average target is 9.40% above currents $46.05 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $44.51 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.