Target (TGT) to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019; Adams Express Co (ADX) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Adams Express Co (ADX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 33 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 36 decreased and sold their positions in Adams Express Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 17.38 million shares, down from 18.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Adams Express Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 24 New Position: 9.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is expected to pay $0.66 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:TGT) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.66 dividend. Target Corp’s current price of $82.62 translates into 0.80% yield. Target Corp’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jun 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.37% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 6.99M shares traded or 40.00% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by UBS. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $42.33 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 14.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. is a self-managed investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 380,079 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.74% invested in the company for 2.20 million shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has invested 1.58% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 178,326 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $253,552 activity.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 230,151 shares traded or 82.36% up from the average. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.