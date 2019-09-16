Target (TGT) Stock Value Rose While Armistice Capital Has Cut Holding by $26.40 Million; Suvretta Capital Management Boosted Stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by $1.82 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.58 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 76.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 307,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78M for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 32,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 141,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 548,196 shares to 708,204 shares, valued at $54.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 231,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

