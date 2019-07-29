Target (TGT) Stock Value Declined While Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lifted Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Taurus Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 21,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,407 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 37,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 2.49 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2907.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 23,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $340.56. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 8,540 shares to 254,348 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,761 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,050 shares to 489,815 shares, valued at $18.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,284 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

