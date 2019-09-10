Target (TGT) Stock Price Rose While Kemnay Advisory Services Decreased Holding by $311,760; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cut Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $3.09 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 16,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 60,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, down from 76,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $9.88 during the last trading session, reaching $218.84. About 159,074 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 13,648 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 299,454 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18,988 shares to 109,268 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 45,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $582.49 million for 22.92 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 59,948 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $38.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 12,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

