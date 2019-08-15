Target (TGT) Stock Price Rose While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered by $304,160 Its Stake; Kohls (KSS) Stake Held by Quantum Capital Management

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 3,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 44,655 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 48,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $82.88. About 4.75M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 78.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 12,844 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 7,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 6.01M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Co has 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,624 were reported by Colony Gru Incorporated Llc. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.57M shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 20,511 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Country Club Tru Na reported 84,326 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 156,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,043 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc owns 0.02% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 26,742 shares. The Illinois-based Premier Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Dupont Capital Mgmt has 40,298 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System owns 30,931 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 12,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 47,655 were accumulated by White Pine Inv Communications.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares to 425,016 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,776 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

