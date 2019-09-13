Target (TGT) Stock Price Rose While Boyar Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Salzhauer Michael Has Lifted Stake in Bb&T (BBT)

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 12,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 58,277 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 1.74 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.74. About 1.08 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $106,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 264,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard National Bank reported 0.16% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il reported 253,858 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bainco Invsts holds 169,425 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1,168 shares. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Philadelphia Tru reported 201,193 shares. Private Tru Com Na stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Penobscot Inv Mngmt invested in 50,350 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Gideon stated it has 81,114 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Monetary Mgmt has 0.09% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Zwj Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.11% stake. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,374 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

