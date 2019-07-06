Target (TGT) Stock Declined While Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted Its Stake; As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stock Declined, Holder Citigroup Has Cut Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 25,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 239,143 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19 million, up from 213,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.67 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 72.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 48,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.83. About 556,887 shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell & Gene Therapy; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D™ for the Treatment of Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0% or 2,557 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp invested in 338,718 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 2,460 shares. Daiwa Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 4,225 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co owns 136,780 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Gru One Trading Lp reported 5,087 shares. Brinker invested in 0.04% or 6,652 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 209 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors Inc. Aperio Gru Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 11,917 shares. Advisory holds 2,769 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Japanese Y (Put) by 25,700 shares to 34,200 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:MLM) by 158,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-3.03 EPS, down 4.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $-2.91 per share. After $-2.99 actual EPS reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.34% negative EPS growth.

