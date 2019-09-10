Target (TGT) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc; Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose While Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.41M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.40 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 337.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 33,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 42,905 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 9,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 4.94M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 27,102 shares to 20,355 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 20,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,325 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EUFN).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $578.85 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.