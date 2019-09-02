Target (TGT) Stake Maintained by Estabrook Capital Management; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Increased Holding in Smith A O (AOS) by $2.91 Million as Stock Value Declined

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 54,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.96 million, up from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 648,896 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 31,848 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 billion, up from 19,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo New (NYSE:WFC) by 2,437 shares to 123,125 shares, valued at $5.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (NYSE:CP) by 325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,464 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp accumulated 30,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh reported 6,676 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 41,805 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com accumulated 9,000 shares. 6,429 were reported by Captrust Financial. Srb Corp owns 13,613 shares. 676,648 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Acg Wealth has invested 0.54% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Atria Investments Limited Liability reported 8,093 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Tuttle Tactical Management reported 29,042 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corp Nj holds 0.17% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 4,261 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 44,681 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.