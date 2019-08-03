Target (TGT) Stake Has Raised by Tremblant Capital Group; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 87.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 9.24 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 95,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 460,263 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94M, up from 365,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (NYSE:PGR) by 728,696 shares to 367,100 shares, valued at $26.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 220,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,404 shares, and cut its stake in Line Corp.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 52,695 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Par Mngmt holds 0.58% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 3.60M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alpine Assocs reported 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Fmr Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ulysses Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). D E Shaw & Co reported 14.75M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 896,553 were accumulated by Victory Capital Incorporated. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 4.93 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 356,885 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 4.83 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 57,459 shares.

