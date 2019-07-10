Target (TGT) Stake Has Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding Maintained by Wunderlich Securities Inc

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 6,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,233 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 21,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,407 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 37,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 5.02 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 51,619 shares to 6,797 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,182 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 28,543 shares to 18,665 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,270 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).