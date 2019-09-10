Target (TGT) Shares Rose While Griffin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $364,320; Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Increased Its Holding by $482,944 as Stock Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 63,925 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 68,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.8. About 2.50 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $188.68. About 1.80M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 261,313 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.36% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company reported 0.02% stake. Cambridge Communication invested 0.74% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jnba Financial Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Inc owns 163,587 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Lc reported 1.64% stake. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.22% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pggm Invs reported 527,909 shares. 15,487 are owned by Cambridge Advisors Incorporated. Cincinnati Fincl stated it has 345,000 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 247,870 are owned by Schwerin Boyle Cap Management. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 410 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Sept. 26, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rebuilding Future Systems: Accenture Named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration by Independent Research Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 55,685 shares to 335,701 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,048 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $582.49 million for 23.03 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.