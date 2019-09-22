Target (TGT) Shares Rose While Bahl & Gaynor Has Lifted Stake; Pnc Financial Services Group Trimmed Stake in Parker Hannifin (PH) by $1.67 Million as Stock Declined

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 9,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 149,439 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.41M, down from 159,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 810,867 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 1400.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 487,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 522,126 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.22M, up from 34,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.17M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 27,373 shares to 941,478 shares, valued at $51.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 82,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $344.22M for 16.51 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.