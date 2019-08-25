Target (TGT) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.39 Million; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Dexcom (DXCM) Stake by $6.09 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 29,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 308,588 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 338,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65M shares traded or 54.79% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 51,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 314,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.49M, down from 365,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 1.20 million shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 132,344 shares to 672,078 shares, valued at $83.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 557,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) by 136,917 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $38.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 52,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

