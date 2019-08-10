Target (TGT) Shareholder Samlyn Capital Has Upped Position by $4.63 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Has Trimmed Stake by $3.35 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 57,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 277,846 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.30 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 4.85 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 85,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 681,182 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.23 million, down from 767,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.33 million shares to 346,300 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 546,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,210 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.50B for 14.12 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

