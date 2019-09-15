Target (TGT) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose; White Pine Investment Co Holding In At&T (T) Was Boosted

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 11,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 46,765 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, down from 58,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 417,351 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.38% or 21,795 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 232,688 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn owns 58.37 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 9,007 shares or 0% of the stock. Spinnaker invested 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strategic Finance Svcs holds 27,589 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Com invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Foundation has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Panagora Asset invested in 2.81M shares. The Massachusetts-based Salem Capital Mgmt has invested 2.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 66,345 shares. Moreover, Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,640 shares.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,770 shares to 61,157 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 13,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78M for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

