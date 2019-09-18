Target (TGT) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $974,466; Bluestein R H & Company Cut Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding by $18.96 Million as Valuation Declined

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 11,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 46,765 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, down from 58,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 2.77M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 98.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 246,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 3,908 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304,000, down from 250,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 1.14 million shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,388 shares to 46,150 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 22,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,771 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.86 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 63,817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa has invested 0.42% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Cibc World Mkts accumulated 174,451 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 6,797 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,387 shares. 58 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Moreover, Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Valley Natl Advisers owns 16,109 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Pension Serv, Korea-based fund reported 202,022 shares. Advisor Partners Lc reported 7,563 shares stake. Horizon Ltd stated it has 4,584 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc has 6,889 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 2,529 shares in its portfolio. Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,948 shares. 5 are held by Bartlett And Limited Co.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,400 shares to 10,900 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).