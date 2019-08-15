Target (TGT) Shareholder Polaris Wealth Advisers Upped Its Holding by $914,425; Lennox Intl (LII) Valuation Declined While Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Raised Stake

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 11,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 57,472 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 45,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 5.01 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $251.02. About 140,573 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Does Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on May 13, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,234 are owned by Bokf Na. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 267,902 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma owns 389,825 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 47,506 shares. Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.86% or 426,451 shares. 1,091 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 27,800 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 6,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 32,130 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 30,831 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens Retail Bank And Tru has invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Barclays Plc reported 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).